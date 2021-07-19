STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Class XII results out, 100 percent pass percentage with no centums

Announcing the results, School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi said 33,557 students who had appeared in their Class 11 examinations have also been declared as pass. 

Published: 19th July 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:10 PM

Students check their class 12 results at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of Class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu were released on Monday and all the 8.16 lakh registered students in the State were declared pass. 

"The evaluation criteria was finalised following a report by the expert committee and the results were declared at the earliest as promised to the students," the Minister said.

The schools in Tamil Nadu have been shut due to the Covid pandemic since the academic year 2020-21. While there was a lot of uncertainty if the Class 12 board exams will be conducted or not, the government had announced the cancelation of the exams and consequently, the new evaluation criteria.

Tamil Nadu government has said that a combination of results from Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be used. According to the evaluation criteria, the maximum weightage of 50 percent is given to Class 10 marks, with 20 percent for Class 11 results and 30 percent for Class 12 results.

In the Class 12 results, as many as 39,679 students scored between 551-600 marks, 1,63,133 students scored between 501-550 marks, and 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks. 

However, not even a single student scored 100 percent or 600 marks in any of the subjects due to the new evaluation criteria. While in 2021, the pass percentage is 100 percent, it was 92.3 percent in 2020, 91.3 percent in 2019, and 91.1 percent in 2018.

School students can enter their registration number and date of birth to find out the results in any of the four websites.

This includes www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dg1.tn.nic.in, www.dg2.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in.

Also, score sheets can be downloaded from www.dge.tn.gov.in or www.dge.tn.nic.in from July 22, 11 am.

