Tamil Nadu CM leaves for Delhi to meet President

Published: 19th July 2021 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin left for New Delhi around 4 pm on Sunday, and he is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to invite him for unveiling former Chief Minister and Dravidian icon M Karunanidhi’s portrait at the State Assembly Hall next month.

Though a section of DMK’s second-rung leaders close to party leadership revealed that Stalin will invite Kovind for the function, officials attached to the Secretariat and Chief Minister’s Office said that the visit would only be a courtesy call. Sources said that the portrait unveiling might be scheduled for August 7 to coincide with Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary.

On his second trip to the nation’s capital after assuming the public office, Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Dhayanidhi Maran, and a team of officials. The CM is also expected to discuss with the President issues, including Mekedatu dam, NEET and shortage of vaccines. During his previous visit to Delhi, Stalin had called on PM Narendra Modi and he requested the latter’s intervention in a few issues, including the Mekedatu dam row.

