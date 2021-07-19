STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu installs medical oxygen generators at 70 places to meet future demand

The state health minister said the construction work for a 2KL capacity oxygen plant is in progress in the Kalaignar Nagar hospital.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To meet any medical oxygen demand in the future in case of the third wave, the Government is installing oxygen generators in 70 places across Tamil Nadu and the works in 20 places were completed, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting ESI Hospital and Government Hospital in Kalaignar Nagar, the Health Minister said the construction work for a 2KL capacity oxygen plant is in progress in the Kalaignar Nagar hospital.

The installation of oxygen generators in 70 places and building other storage facilities will be helpful to prevent any oxygen crises in case of the third wave hits Tamil Nadu, Subramanian said.

The minister further said that the Chief Minister will launch a Covid-19 awareness programme in two days.

About vaccines, he said the State received over 1.80 crore vaccines so far from the Central Government and vaccinated an equal number of people. Appreciating the vaccination drive the Central Government promised to supply additional five lakh doses in July, the minister said.

Subramanian further said that the Rajah Muthiah Medical College fee issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister and hopeful that he would agree to collect government college fees for the college. The college will be taken over fully by the government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN oxygen requirement oxygen generators Ma Subramanian
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp