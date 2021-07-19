Tamil Nadu installs medical oxygen generators at 70 places to meet future demand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To meet any medical oxygen demand in the future in case of the third wave, the Government is installing oxygen generators in 70 places across Tamil Nadu and the works in 20 places were completed, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting ESI Hospital and Government Hospital in Kalaignar Nagar, the Health Minister said the construction work for a 2KL capacity oxygen plant is in progress in the Kalaignar Nagar hospital.

The installation of oxygen generators in 70 places and building other storage facilities will be helpful to prevent any oxygen crises in case of the third wave hits Tamil Nadu, Subramanian said.

The minister further said that the Chief Minister will launch a Covid-19 awareness programme in two days.

About vaccines, he said the State received over 1.80 crore vaccines so far from the Central Government and vaccinated an equal number of people. Appreciating the vaccination drive the Central Government promised to supply additional five lakh doses in July, the minister said.

Subramanian further said that the Rajah Muthiah Medical College fee issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister and hopeful that he would agree to collect government college fees for the college. The college will be taken over fully by the government.

