TN college admission: Applications for arts, science and engineering courses between July 26-August 24

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The application process for admission into Arts, Science, and Engineering colleges will start from July 26, state higher education minister K Ponmudi announced on Monday. The announcement came hours after the publication of State board class 12 results.

“The application process for admission into arts, science, and engineering colleges starts on July 26, and the last date to apply is August 24,” said Ponmudi.

Earlier, the minister had said that admissions in colleges will begin only after the publication of CBSE class 12 results. The CBSE results are expected on July 31. However, it was noticed that several private colleges across the state have initiated the admission process much before the publication of class 12 results, which irked many.

Experts feel after the announcement of admission dates, the students will be a bit relieved. “As some private institutions had begun the admission process even before the class 12 results were out, there was chaos and tension among students. It was difficult for them to decide their choice of colleges without getting their final marks,” said K Balakrishnan, a teacher.

Usually, the government provides a fortnight time for the application process but this time it is about a month, which will be favourable to all students. “Students will get sufficient time to select their choice of colleges and apply in it,” said M G Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College. Students will get their scorecards from July 22 and thereafter they can apply for colleges.

The admission will strictly be based on the marks as the higher education minister has earlier directed the colleges not to conduct any entrance tests to admit students.