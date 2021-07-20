Centre has no plans for inclusion of Puducherry under the ambit of Central Finance Commission

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: At present, the Centre has no plans for inclusions of Puducherry in ambit of the 15th Central Finance Commission. In reply to a question raised by Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ruled out the inclusion of Puducherry in the Commission.

Vaithilingam, in a starred question, sought to know whether the Union Territory of Puducherry was yet to be included under the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, despite repeated requests from the UT government and whether the Union Government will come forward to include the Union Territory under the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission and if so, the details thereof.

Nirmala Sitharaman, while replying in negative to both questions, stated that the terms of reference of the Finance Commission are framed under Art 280 (3) of the Constitution. It envisages that the Commission to make recommendations on sharing of taxes, grants-in aid of revenue in respect of States. Puducherry being a Union Territory(with a legislature) therefore, does not fall under the ambit of Art 280(3).

The 15th Finance Commission as per its terms of reference has submitted its report pertaining to Financial Years 2021-22 to 2025-26 to the President of India on November 9. An explanatory memorandum as to the action taken on the recommendations made by the Commission was laid in Parliament on February 1, she said.