Coimbatore: Inquiry into migrant worker’s custodial death soon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old worker from Jharkhand, who was brought in for interrogation in a burglary case, died in police custody on Monday. Locals alleged that police excess led to his death. Police had detained Satte Indira Prasad, a cook who hailed from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, after Vettaikarankuttai residents reportedly caught him trying to break into a house late Sunday night.

After being taken to the station in the wee hours of Sunday, Prasad reportedly collapsed around 7 am and was rushed to Somanur Government Hospital. He succumbed soon after. Police officials denied allegations of excess and claimed that he might have died because of the assault by the public before turning him in. The locals had allegedly attacked and tied him with a rope.

DSP Anantha Arockia Raj said the person seemed to have an intellectual disability and other health issues as well. “He collapsed while sitting in the station, and no interrogation was held.” The custodial death has also been referred for judicial inquiry, expected to be held on Tuesday.