Now, healthcare just a call away in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Healthcare is just a call away in Tiruvallur, as the district’s Public Health Department has introduced a doorstep healthcare service for the physically challenged and bed-ridden people. The district has introduced five mobile units for palliative care and rehabilitation, with one doctor, one nurse, and one assistant, with the basic requirement of health equipment and devices.

People who require this facility can call on 9840327626 and the medical team will immediately arrive at their house. Officials said that the scheme has been named ‘Neyam’ and was launched on Monday by Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, along with Collector Dr. Alby John.

The minister said the doorstep healthcare will attend to people who cannot leave their bed at any cost — the physically challenged, those above 60, those who cannot walk, and those who are in breathing support, among others. “So far, 2,608 people have been identified for this,” he said.

As part of the pilot project, a staff nurse, physiotherapist & a volunteer in each team were given a vehicle for outreach healthcare on Monday.

Toll-free grievance number

On Monday, the district collectorate also introduced a toll free grievance redressal number — 18005997626 — for people to convey their issues. They can also WhatsApp it to 9840327626. People can register their grievances here and give feedback on implementing government measures.