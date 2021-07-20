STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, healthcare just a call away in Tiruvallur

Healthcare is just a call away in Tiruvallur, as the district’s Public Health Department has introduced a doorstep healthcare service for the physically challenged and bed-ridden people.

Published: 20th July 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Medical treatment being given at the doorsteps of people who cannot move outside, in Tiruvallaur district on Monday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Healthcare is just a call away in Tiruvallur, as the district’s Public Health Department has introduced a doorstep healthcare service for the physically challenged and bed-ridden people. The district has introduced five mobile units for palliative care and rehabilitation, with one doctor, one nurse, and one assistant, with the basic requirement of health equipment and devices.

People who require this facility can call on 9840327626 and the medical team will immediately arrive at their house. Officials said that the scheme has been named ‘Neyam’ and was launched on Monday by Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, along with Collector Dr. Alby John.

The minister said the doorstep healthcare will attend to people who cannot leave their bed at any cost — the physically challenged, those above 60, those who cannot walk, and those who are in breathing support, among others. “So far, 2,608 people have been identified for this,” he said.

As part of the pilot project, a staff nurse, physiotherapist & a volunteer in each team were given a vehicle for outreach healthcare on Monday.

Toll-free grievance number
On Monday, the district collectorate also introduced a toll free grievance redressal number — 18005997626 — for people to convey their issues. They can also WhatsApp it to 9840327626. People can register their grievances here and give feedback on implementing government measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvallur Healthcare Law Tamil Nadu
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp