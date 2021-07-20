Pegasus row: Alagiri seeks SC probe into reports of govt spying

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC President KS Alagiri condemned the reported spying on journalists, political leaders, and judges allegedly by the Centre using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware. Alagiri said that reports have surfaced that 1,571 people in 10 countries had been spied on through Israeli firm NSO.

In India, around 300 telephones, including those of ministers, leaders of the Opposition, judiciary, industrialists, bureaucrats, scientists, and activists, and 17 media houses were spied on. He said such acts undermined democracy and posed a great threat to the country’s security. He demanded an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.