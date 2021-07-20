STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind to chair TN assembly centenary fete: Stalin

The President will announce his dates for these events within a few days, Stalin added.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted his invitation to preside over the centenary celebrations of the TN Assembly, one of the oldest Assemblies in the country, and unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the Assembly complex. The President will announce his dates for these events within a few days, Stalin added.

Answering queries from the media after meeting the President in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said the President would also lay the foundation stone for a library to be built in memory of his father and former DMK patriarch, Karunanidhi, in Madurai, a multi- super specialty hospital at Guindy, and a memorial pillar on the Marina to mark the platinum jubilee of India’s independence. Stalin was accompanied by DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu during his meeting with the President.

Will take legal route on Mekedatu challenge: CM

The Chief Minister, when asked whether he mentioned the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the President, replied that he had already written to the latter regarding that matter and that the issue is pending in court.

When it was pointed out that Karnataka political leaders might meet the President regarding the Mekedatu issue, the Chief Minister said he had already raised the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Also, leaders of all legislature parties met the Union Jal Shakti Minister in this regard. The Union minister promised that permission would not be granted for the Mekedatu project.”

Asked about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s assertion that his State would go ahead with the construction of a dam at Mekedatu regardless of the opposition from Tamil Nadu, Stalin said: “The Prime Minister and Union Minister for Jal Shakthi have assured us that permission for the new dam will not be given. Besides, the issue is pending before a court. So, we will face that legally.”

On whether Tamil Nadu would agree to talks to resolve the Mekedatu issue, Stalin said: “Our Water Resources Minister has already clarified that there is no possibility of holding talks on this issue.” Asked whether there was any possibility for consulting Kerala and Puducherry on the issue as Karnataka has been firm on constructing a dam at Mekedatu, Stalin said there was no need for that at the moment.

Responding to another question, he said: “Everyone wishes there shouldn’t be a third Covid wave. But the government is ready to face any eventuality. Also, the present situation is not conducive for reopening schools and colleges. We will discuss this with parents, teachers, and others, and arrive at a decision at an appropriate time.”

The Chief Minister presented a shawl and a book — The Multiple Facets of My Madurai — containing paintings of Manohar Devadoss, a Padma Shri awardee.

