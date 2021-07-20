STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Pollution Control Committee seizes 10 lakhs worth of banned plastic products

The government of Puducherry has imposed ban order on 10 types of Single Use Plastic in the Union Territory since August 2019.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pollution Control Committee seized 10 lakhs worth of banned plastic products from a godown in Louis Pragasam street on Tuesday.

The government of Puducherry has imposed ban order on 10 types of Single Use Plastic (SUP) in the Union Territory since August 2019. This order prohibits manufacture, stocks, sales, transport and use of these Single Use Plastic.

PPCC has already closed 20 industries that were involved in the manufacturing of these banned items. However usage of SUP has not decreased. It is learnt that banned items are transported from other States, stocked and being sold.

PPCC has been continuously keeping  vigils on the stockist and godown and found major godown in the Louie Pragasam Street, Puducherry. Along with Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar of Puducherry Taluk, Senior Environmental Engineer and Junior Scientific Assistant of Puducherry Pollution Control Committee inspected the godown and found large scale stock of various banned items like carry bags, cups and tumblers worth of Rs. 10 lakhs.

The premises has been sealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Pollution Control Committee Louis Pragasam street Puducherry plastic Puducherry plastic pollution
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp