Puducherry Pollution Control Committee seizes 10 lakhs worth of banned plastic products

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pollution Control Committee seized 10 lakhs worth of banned plastic products from a godown in Louis Pragasam street on Tuesday.

The government of Puducherry has imposed ban order on 10 types of Single Use Plastic (SUP) in the Union Territory since August 2019. This order prohibits manufacture, stocks, sales, transport and use of these Single Use Plastic.

PPCC has already closed 20 industries that were involved in the manufacturing of these banned items. However usage of SUP has not decreased. It is learnt that banned items are transported from other States, stocked and being sold.

PPCC has been continuously keeping vigils on the stockist and godown and found major godown in the Louie Pragasam Street, Puducherry. Along with Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar of Puducherry Taluk, Senior Environmental Engineer and Junior Scientific Assistant of Puducherry Pollution Control Committee inspected the godown and found large scale stock of various banned items like carry bags, cups and tumblers worth of Rs. 10 lakhs.

The premises has been sealed.