Soon, Vellore’s spiny brinjal to get GI tag

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Who could resist the temptation while being served a plate of hot biryani? More so, if a bowl of oily brinjal gravy accompanies the famed dish? A native variety of brinjal, traditionally grown in Vellore region, could add more spice to the steamy biryani with its specific properties of better taste and lasting texture.

The ‘spiny brinjal’ called ‘Ilavambadi Mullu Kathirikkai’ is up for the much-wanted GI (geographical indication) tag as officials of the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department have initiated procedures for bagging the tag. “The procedure for applying for the GI tag for spiny brinjal has begun as per the instructions of our Agriculture Production Commissioner,” says PA Mohan, deputy director (DD) of Horticulture, Vellore. “Better taste, lasting texture and power to resist pest and disease attack are some of the special characters of this spiny brinjal.”

It is traditionally grown in Anaicut, Kaniyambadi and Gudiyatham blocks in Vellore district and Madhanur block in neighbouring Tirupattur district. Farmers have been cultivating the variety for generations. “My father and mother had been cultivating Ilavambadi Mullu Kathirikkai. I began growing this from my early years,” notes 50-year-old G Velu of Nattarmangalam in Anaicut.

The vegetable crop begins to give yield from the 60th day and farmers can pluck it three days a week for another eight months under normal conditions. Traders from several districts and neighbouring states visit the Nethaji Market in Vellore city to purchase the spiny brinjal.

A field study was recently held by the authorities of government departments concerned. Assistant Collector (Training) R Ishwarya has been entrusted with the assignment of leading the team to carry out the registration process. Details of geographical location, morphological characters, differentiation, duration of cultivation and yield will be documented for getting the GI tag which benefits the farmers in getting good returns.