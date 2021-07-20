TN govt signs 35 MoUs for Rs 17,141 crore investment that will provide jobs for 55K people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK government on Tuesday organised an Investors Conclave in which 35 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged with a cumulative investment of Rs 17,141 crore which would provide employment opportunities for 55,054 people.

On the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation for nine projects with an investment commitment of Rs 4,250 crore and employment opportunities for 21,630 people.

Besides, the Chief Minister also inaugurated five projects with an investment commitment of Rs 7,117 crore and job opportunities for 6,798 people.

The Chief Minister launched the Single Window Portal 2.0 with over 100 services spread across 24 departments for existing and new investors in a fully digitalised manner. The upgraded system will have features such as parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments, artificial intelligence based chatbot facility and deemed approval for select clearances.

Meanwhile, Guidance Tamil Nadu entered into an MoU with the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association to promote start-ups in the fields of innovation, research and development in Tamil Nadu. This digital accelerator program sanctions grants to start-up projects engaged in innovation, research and development. The state government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for this programme. The Chief Minister handed over the sanction orders to five companies which were chosen from 75 applications.