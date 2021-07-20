STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vision is to increase state's GDP to USD 1 lakh crore by 2030: MK Stalin

At a function here, the CM said the government's vision is to make Tamil Nadu the 'investment favourite destination' in South Asia.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is committed to enhancing the state's gross domestic product to USD 1 lakh crore by 2030 and appealed to industrialists to extend their support to this cause, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

"To create a favourable atmosphere for industries planning to invest, and to serve all those entrepreneurs who evince interest to set up shops in the state and to expedite the approval process, I have formally rolled out the single window portal 2.0 today", he said at the Investment Conclave organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu here.

The conclave is considered to be the first such event held after the ruling DMK assumed power. On the occasion, as many as 49 companies committed investments to the tune of Rs 28,508 crore that would generate 83,482 new jobs.

The exchange of documents between the government and the companies was done in the presence of Stalin.

"The government's vision is to make Tamil Nadu as the favourite investment destination in South Asia. Tamil Nadu government has committed to enhance the state's gross domestic product to USD 1 lakh crore by 2030 and I appeal to industrialists to extend their support for this cause", he said.

The single window portal 2.0 of the Guidance Tamil Nadu offers over 100 services across 24 government departments for existing and new investors in a fully digitalised manner.

The upgraded system would feature parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments, artificial intelligence based chatbot facility and deemed approval for select clearances, he noted.

"We have planned to add an additional 210 government services by March 2022 (in the single window portal 2.0)", he added.

The government would also lay emphasis on boosting other industries like electric vehicles production, solar and wind energy, information technology apart from the existing automobile, textiles and leather sectors.

The Chief Minister said his government also planned to unveil various policies related to exports, medical products, research and development.

"The government is taking up various measures like developing an industrial database comprising details of all industries, setting up of an export cell (to encourage exports)," he said.

The investments signed today are spread across districts like Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai and others ensuring all round economic development besides generating new jobs in the region, he said.

Stalin also appealed to the industrialists who were present at the venue to extend their invitation to other companies to invest in the state.

