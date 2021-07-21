STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corn fails to fetch desired price for farmers despite bumper yield

Talking about the market price, V Sekaran, a farmer from Tiruchy said, “Usually, the retail price for maize stays at Rs 30-40 per kg, while at open market it is currently Rs 20 - 22.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Corn, Maize

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite bumper yield, a drastic drop in corn and maize prices at open markets have left farmers to rue. It is with much toil, braving pest attack and other challenges, that farmers had harvested the crop in the last two seasons. Several areas even saw constant fluctuation in the area of cultivation.

However, it is one of the largest cultivated crops raised in the district in about 9,500 hectares (corn and maize). Crossing all hurdles, not a ray of positivity awaited them but only drop in price, pushing several farmers into debts and financial crisis. 

Talking about the market price, V Sekaran, a farmer from Tiruchy said, “Usually, the retail price for maize stays at Rs 30-40 per kg, while at open market it is currently Rs 20 - 22. The price of corn has come down to Rs 12 - 15 in the market. We have brought our crops to harvesting stages crossing all hardships, but the market price has left us in a major loss.

Maize, in particular, has not provided any profit in the last two years.” Adding fuel to the fire, some traders hoarded crops for selling it at high prices, he rued and requested the Agriculture marketing department to open special auction centres like the recent gingelly auction centre for regulating the sale. 

Speaking to TNIE, an agricultural expert from Tiruchy, said, “Cotton and maize take up almost equal area of cultivation. Based on rainfall in the monsoon season, the areas will fluctuate and crop pattern will undergo a shift. This season maize has failed to fetch the expected price, but cotton has reached record high price. Due to this farmers are likely to shift to cotton cultivation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp