COVID-19: Third vaccination festival in Puducherry on July 23 and 24

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Health Department will organise a two-day vaccination festival for the third time on July 23 and 24 in the Union Territory to protect people against COVID-19.

Puducherry health secretary T Arun said in a release on Wednesday said that on the recommendation of the Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, the drive was once again taken up to transform Puducherry into a 100 per cent corona vaccinated state by August 15 .

He said that the first vaccination festival was held for six days from June 16 to 21 and the second from July 10 to 12.

Corona vaccination centers will be set up at more than 100 locations throughout the festival to provide free vaccinations to everyone over the age of 18. "The main objective of this year's vaccination festival is to give more importance to those with co-morbidities and to completely prevent the death toll from corona infection," said Dr Arun.

To address the public's concerns about the vaccine, all departments in Puducherry have teamed up with the health department to go door-to-door and encourage people to get vaccinated by taking advantage of the benefits of the vaccine. The health department has re-organized the vaccination festival as awareness and interest about the vaccine has increased among the public.

Medical teams plan to set up mobile vaccination centers and provide free vaccinations to people who are reluctant to be vaccinated or are immobile due to disease or age. The cooperation of the public is essential to make Puducherry a corona-free state, said Arun.