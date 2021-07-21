Enhance cultivable lands from 60% to 75% in 10 years: Stalin to Agri dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed officials of the Agriculture Department to increase the cultivable area in TN from 60 per cent to 75 per cent in the next 10 years. He also said the land used for two crop cycles per year should be increased to 20 lakh hectares.

“Cultivable land should be surveyed in every village and all facilities for cultivation should be provided,” the CM said. He advised that appropriate technologies should be adopted for cultivation of cotton and sunflower crops. Introduction of e-auctioning for agri products, increasing production of specific agri products for each district and establishing factories for value-addition of these products, engaging educated youth in agriculture and promoting them as agriculture entrepreneurs, were among the other topics discussed.

The CM also advised officials to install a large number of solar energy-based pumpsets and raise awareness about them among farmers. Enhancing the production of horticulture crops, maintenance of botanical gardens, and establishing more godowns for agricultural products were also discussed.

more farmers markets

Steps should be taken to ensure efficient functioning of established farmers’ markets, and to establish more such markets across the State, said the Chief Minister at the meeting