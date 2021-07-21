STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Enhance cultivable lands from 60% to 75% in 10 years: Stalin to Agri dept

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed officials of the Agriculture Department to increase the cultivable area in TN from 60 per cent to 75 per cent in the next 10 years.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed officials of the Agriculture Department to increase the cultivable area in TN from 60 per cent to 75 per cent in the next 10 years. He also said the land used for two crop cycles per year should be increased to 20 lakh hectares.

“Cultivable land should be surveyed in every village and all facilities for cultivation should be provided,” the CM said. He advised that appropriate technologies should be adopted for cultivation of cotton and sunflower crops. Introduction of e-auctioning for agri products, increasing production of specific agri products for each district and establishing factories for value-addition of these products, engaging educated youth in agriculture and promoting them as agriculture entrepreneurs, were among the other topics discussed.

The CM also advised officials to install a large number of solar energy-based pumpsets and raise awareness about them among farmers. Enhancing the production of horticulture crops, maintenance of botanical gardens, and establishing more godowns for agricultural products were also discussed.

more farmers markets
Steps should be taken to ensure efficient functioning of established farmers’ markets, and to establish more such markets across the State, said the Chief Minister at the meeting

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp