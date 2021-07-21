Five arrested in Coimbatore for selling sedative drugs to students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five persons, including a woman, were arrested in two different incidents for allegedly selling sedative drugs to youngsters, especially school students. Police seized over 200 tablets from them.

According to the police, A Banu (50) from Saddam Nagar of Sunnambu Kalavai, her elder son A Riyash (32) and her younger son Nizar were engaged in drug peddling.

Based on a tip-off that a gang was selling the sedative pills to the youngsters and school students near Kurichi Lake, the Kuniyamuthur police team rushed to the spot. However, Nizar managed to escape and the other two were caught red-handed. Police seized 170 tablets and `1,650 from them.

In another incident, three were arrested by the Podanur police and around 40 sedative pills were seized on Monday. The trio was caught on Monday selling the drugs.