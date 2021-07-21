STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land dispute: Public meeting turns turbulent in Ranipet

Meeting over land compensation for expansion of highway creates commotion

Published: 21st July 2021 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Tension prevailed for a while at a public hearing held in Ranipet in connection with land acquisition for expansion project of Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Tuesday. Special district revenue officer (DRO) Ajay Srinivasan chaired the public hearing to listen to grievances of 56 land owners who alleged that the compensation amount was cut down by Rs 100 for a cent from the original amount of Rs 250 per cent fixed earlier. They exchanged heated words with the government authorities leading to commotion and tension at the public hearing before staging a walkout.

“What can we do with just Rs 100 per cent? It is unfair to fix such a poor compensation for our precious land,” rued a woman. Officials maintained that the compensation amount is fixed by the Registration department and not by the Revenue authorities. “We are not determining the amount of compensation for the land. It is the job of the Registration department. They arrive at the amount by taking into account various factors of land value. We just facilitate land acquisition,” Ajay Srinivasan said.

He added that Madras High Court had recently ordered issuance of a fresh award for land acquisition by listening to the land owners. Subsequently, the public hearing was held. “They must either state that they are accepting the compensation or should say they are unwilling to part with their land. If done so, we can take up the matter with the authorities of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which is implementing the project here,” he noted.

About six acres of land falling in 28 villages in Ranipet district is proposed to taken over for the project. Referring to the amount of Rs 2,500 for a cent of land fixed earlier, the special DRO pointed out that it was erroneously mentioned and an appropriate action was taken against those officials who were responsible for it.

