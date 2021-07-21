Nazareth CSI diocese election heats up in Thoothukudi, three attacked over rivalry

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons sustained knife injuries in an assault erupted between two factions in Thangammalpuram CSI Pastorate allegedly in connection to the upcoming election for the Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese.

Police said that Sujith and Jebaraj of Thangammalpuram were attacked with a sharp edged weapon, and they were admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for treatment while bleeding. In a subsequent development, one Pon Rathnaraj was assaulted allegedly by the supporters of Sujith and Jebaraj, and rushed to the hospital, the police added. SP S Jeyakumar said FIR had been registered on both the cases.

Sources said that the Sujith and Jebaraj belonged to one faction led by lay secretary contestant Giftson, whereas Pon Rathinam belonged to another faction headed by incumbent lay secretary SDK Rajan.

The factions clash against each other this year, after present lay secretary Rajan had removed over 400 eligible voters belonging to the opposite faction from the voters list ahead of the elections. Rajan, a leading business man in Thoothukudi reigned the district unit of the CSI diocese for the past two tenures.

There is a stiff opposition from all parishes for Rajan and a giant opposition faction has been formed against him, as his administration had left the institution bankrupt, says a former lay secretary wishing anonymity. Thus he had removed many voters whom he believed would vote against him, he added.