NGT best to handle plea on Erode Smart City: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended by six weeks the injunction against further work on a Smart City project in Erode and directed the petitioner to approach the NGT on the issue.

The petitioner, member of a water resources conservation organisation, filed a PIL alleging there would be adverse impact if the project is allowed. The bench said, “Indeed, there is considerable substance in the petitioner’s assertion.

“Since the matter boils down to a clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 it is best that the matters complained of by the petitioner are left free to be carried to the NGT exercising jurisdiction over the area of Erode city,” said the bench.