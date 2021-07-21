Ruckus at CSI-Diocese meeting in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Racecourse police booked two separate cases after a CSI administrative committee member was assaulted by a group of people during a meeting on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened after the committee members of the CSI and Coimbatore diocese were discussing the misappropriation of funds at the meeting.

A section of members assaulted M Nesa Merlin (36), an advocate. The attack captured by some members on mobile phones and circulated on social media. Police who registered a case against 15 people. Investigation is underway, the police added.