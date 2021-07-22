Caste survey pending, Kulasekaran commission’s term ends

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The term of the Justice A Kulasekaran commission, constituted to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes as on date to ensure reservation of all communities in Tamil Nadu, ended on June 20 and has not been extended.

Sources said the commission, in May, informed the State government about the work done, and sought another six months to complete the caste survey but has yet to receive a response.

The commission was appointed following a vociferous demand from the PMK, one of the AIADMK’s key allies, that the Vanniyar community be given 20 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. On December 1, without mentioning the PMK’s demand, then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that a commission would be constituted to conduct a caste survey to ensure reservation for all communities.

He said various parties and organisations had demanded a caste-wise census be conducted and that the data was vital to protect the State’s 69 per cent reservation system as many cases against it were being heard by the Supreme Court.

The AIADMK government eventually passed a Bill providing 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars within the quota for Most Backward Classes on February 26, just hours ahead of the notification of Assembly elections.

Last month, when PMK leader GK Mani urged the DMK government to implement the 10.5 per cent quota for Vanniyars, CM MK Stalin said “a good decision” would be taken on the issue. On July 1, the SC refused to stay the law providing the quota. As the matter is likely to have political repercussions, the ruling DMK is expected to make a sagacious move, especially with local body elections around the corner.

The commission, since its inception, has conducted many meetings with key officials of the State government as well as with the Census department, and developed a software for conducting a caste survey. Besides, individual questionnaires and house-hold questionnaires were also prepared.

The commission also conducted preliminary demonstrations for conducting the survey and sought funds from the government for commencing it. But due to Covid developments and the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections, the allocation of funds got delayed, sources added.

Now, following the Central government’s clarification in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that there won’t be any enumeration of caste-wise population other than of SC/STs in the upcoming Census, the office of the Commission has received many calls as to whether the Commission can conduct caste census.

Sources clarified that the decision of the Central government related only to the Census and the State government was empowered to appoint a commission to conduct a caste survey under Article 340 r/w Entry 45 of List III.

