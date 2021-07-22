STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK urges Puducherry election commissioner to rectify voter list with door to door verification

If the State Election Commission (SEC) wants to conduct the 2021 local body elections in Puducherry in a fair manner, it must send booth level officers for a door to door verification, said Sivakumar

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK has urged the state election commissioner (SEC) to bring out a proper voter list through door to door verification of voters by booth level officers.

In a memorandum to State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas, State DMK Convenor (North) S P Sivakumar said it has come to their notice that there are several discrepancies in the present voter list, like illegal entry of voters residing other constituencies and huge number of voters residing at the same address.

If the State Election Commission (SEC) wants to conduct the 2021 local body elections in Puducherry in a fair manner, it must send booth level officers to the residences of all people and do a door by door verification, he said. They should also send notices to people who are not residing there by advertising in papers and give time to reply and then finalise the list. One can prima facie see that several discrepancies are visible on the voter list published by the SEC, said Sivakumar, a former education minister.

“When we found a lot of wrong entries in the voters list and approached officials, they said they will not correct any unless a written objection is given,” said Sivakumar.

Instead of correcting the voter list by booth level officers, if individuals are advised to come with objections, it will only lead to unwanted fights which will ruin the election process in the beginning itself, said Sivakumar.

Hence the voter list should be corrected through door to door visits by booth level officers, added Sivakumar.

