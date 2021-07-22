DVAC raids 21 properties of former AIADMK transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption made surprise raids at about 21 places linked to former AIADMK transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar.

The officials are searching several properties including his house in Karur, farmlands in the outskirts and an apartment in RA Puram where M R Vijayabhaskar is currently residing.

The sources said that they were acting on a specific tip-off that unaccounted cash had been hidden in the properties. Owing to his popularity in his native Karur, additional police strength has been deployed outside his house and farms.

M R Vijayabhaskar recently lost the election to his rival Senthil Balaji in Karur. He was the AIADMK MLA from Karur constituency in 2006 and 2011 and was made transport minister.