DVAC raids 21 properties of former AIADMK transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar 

The officials are searching several properties including his house in Karur, farmlands in the outskirts and an apartment in RA Puram where M R Vijayabhaskar is currently residing.
CHENNAI: The officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption made surprise raids at about 21 places linked to former AIADMK transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar.
The sources said that they were acting on a specific tip-off that unaccounted cash had been hidden in the properties. Owing to his popularity in his native Karur, additional police strength has been deployed outside his house and farms.
M R Vijayabhaskar recently lost the election to his rival Senthil Balaji in Karur. He was the AIADMK MLA from Karur constituency in 2006 and 2011 and was made transport minister.