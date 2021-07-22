STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First black fungus death reported in Tiruppur

Former tahsildar of Uthukuli who was under treatment for black fungus infection in a private hospital in Tiruppur died on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:39 AM

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)

By Express News Service



Sources said this is the first reported death due to black fungus in the district. Health department sources said K Kalavathi (53) tested positive for Covid in May and was admitted to IRT Perundurai Medical College in Erode. However, she was referred to a private hospital on Perumanallur Road in Tiruppur in July after developing symptoms of black fungus.  

Revenue department sources said Kalavathi served as the Uthukuli tahsildar from March to May this year and was on medical leave since the end of May. It is to be noted that the district so far has had 14 confirmed cases, of which 13 patients have recovered. 

