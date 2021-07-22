Former AIADMK minister VD Natarajan, son join DMK

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Former minister in the AIADMK cabinet, VD Natarajan, and his son VDN Anandh, AMMK’s Ramanathapuram District Secretary, joined DMK here on Wednesday. Natarajan who was elected as an MLA from Ilayankudi constituency (now merged with Manamadurai constituency) in Sivaganga district served as Minister of Labour under the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government in early 2000.

His son VDN Anandh became the Ramanathapuram district general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) when TTV Dhinakaran parted ways with AIADMK to form AMMK. Anandh had contested from Ramanathapuram constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had secured the third highest number of votes - 1,41,806.

He again contested the Assembly election in April last from his native Tiruvadanai constituency and came third by bagging 32,074 votes.

The father-son duo joined DMK on Wednesday in Chennai, in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Addressing media persons, Natarajan termed AIADMK as a “broken pot” and said that the party cannot fare better even if Sasikala joins it. “Edappadi Palaniswamy is managing the party (AIADMK) as if he is running a company,” Natarajan alleged.