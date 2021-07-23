Actor Vijay moves appeal against Madras HC order on Rolls Royce purchase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, allowed actor Vijay to move an appeal challenging the orders of a single judge, in connection with the purchase of Rolls Royce Ghost car made by him, with a web copy. The car was imported from England in 2012.

The appeal is expected to be listed next week. The Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha granted the permission, while allowing an application from C Joseph Vijay, seeking to dispense with the production of certified copy of the order passed by Justice S M Subramaniam.

Originally, the single-member Bench, while dismissing a plea from Vijay to grant exemption from Entry Tax for his imported car last week, had indicted him for moving the High Court without paying the tax and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him to be paid to the Chief Minister’s Welfare Fund.

The judge had also observed that ‘reel heroes’ should be ‘real heroes’ in real life and directed him to pay the tax. Actor Vijay, challenging the order, filed the present plea to move an appeal with the web copy since he was unable to get the hardcopies, which is mandatory when filing an appeal.