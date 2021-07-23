Karti Chidambaram moves Madras HC against single judge order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi moved the Madras High Court on Thursday against a single judge order refusing to quash showcause notices issued by the I-T department for alleged non-disclosure of income to the tune of Rs 6.38 crore.

The proceeds were payments received by Karti and his wife Srinidhi in cash during the sale of land owned by the duo in Muttukadu near Chennai.

When the plea came up for hearing on Thursday before Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha, the petitioners sought adjournment of the hearing since the department has now passed assessment orders in the proceedings. They also challenged the assessment order which is to be heard on Friday.