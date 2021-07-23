STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man, angered at remarriage, hacks ex-wife to death

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her ex-husband, who was against her second marriage, at Kalluthu village near Alangulam on Friday.

Published: 23rd July 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her ex-husband, who was against her second marriage, at Kalluthu village near Alangulam on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sangeetha (25). She was residing with her second husband Ponraj at Kalluthu.

“To kill Sangeetha, her ex-husband, Kannan, a resident of Vakaikulam, came to Kalluthu on a two-wheeler. As he did not know her house address, he inquired about it with the villagers claiming that he wanted to give her a marriage invitation. Kannan went to her house when Ponraj was at work and her relatives had went to a funeral. He took the sickle that he had hidden in his two-wheeler and hacked her to death,” sources claimed.

On being informed by children, who were playing in the vicinity, her relatives rushed to the house to find her body lying on the floor in a pool of blood; Kannan had fled by that time. 

“Sangeetha was married to Kannan two years ago. In just two months, he sent her to her parents’ house at Arunachalapuram near Vikramasingapuram over a family dispute. About three month ago, Sangeetha’s parents and relatives married her off to Ponraj of Kalluthu. Angered with her second marriage, Kannan decided to kill her,” revealed the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Veerakeralampudur police, which registered a case and were on the lookout for Kannan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp