Man, angered at remarriage, hacks ex-wife to death

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her ex-husband, who was against her second marriage, at Kalluthu village near Alangulam on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sangeetha (25). She was residing with her second husband Ponraj at Kalluthu.

“To kill Sangeetha, her ex-husband, Kannan, a resident of Vakaikulam, came to Kalluthu on a two-wheeler. As he did not know her house address, he inquired about it with the villagers claiming that he wanted to give her a marriage invitation. Kannan went to her house when Ponraj was at work and her relatives had went to a funeral. He took the sickle that he had hidden in his two-wheeler and hacked her to death,” sources claimed.

On being informed by children, who were playing in the vicinity, her relatives rushed to the house to find her body lying on the floor in a pool of blood; Kannan had fled by that time.

“Sangeetha was married to Kannan two years ago. In just two months, he sent her to her parents’ house at Arunachalapuram near Vikramasingapuram over a family dispute. About three month ago, Sangeetha’s parents and relatives married her off to Ponraj of Kalluthu. Angered with her second marriage, Kannan decided to kill her,” revealed the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Veerakeralampudur police, which registered a case and were on the lookout for Kannan.