Soon, BharatNet to connect TN’s rural areas with world

SALEM: The Union government’s Bharat Net scheme will be implemented in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, said Minister for Information Technology (IT) Mano Thangaraj on Thursday.

The scheme was launched by the Government of India under the Digital India programme to provide high-speed internet connectivity in rural areas. However, in Tamil Nadu, the scheme has not been implemented so far. Thangaraj said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has given his consent to implement the project, through which 12,534 panchayats will get internet facilities.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting 30 acres of land available at Ammapet Cooperative Spinning Mills to start the second phase of IT park works, the minister said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to bring the IT department as one of the major departments and has given instructions to conduct an inspection in all districts to verify the basic infrastructure facilities.” He added, “The sector will play an important role in the lives of the next generation.

The minister said that the two important aims of the government are attracting investors and increasing infrastructure, and creating more employment opportunities.

Explaining the sector further, he said, per year, 4.5 lakh engineering students complete their education. The government wants to make the State an IT hub, and the Chief Minister is firm about helping investors without affecting the public and has promised to make easy policies. “We will be bringing IT-based Special Economic Zones in seven places in Tamil Nadu. We already have IT parks in Coimbatore and Salem, but need 30 acres of land in Salem Cooperative Spinning Mills at Ammapet to extend the sector,” he added.

About Cable TV, the minister said, “Under our regime, we had over 76 lakh subscribers and it reduced to 22 lakh during the AIADMK’s governance with Rs 400 crore debt. The numbers have improved again as we have added 30 channels in various packages.”

