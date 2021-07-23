TN received 68% excess rainfall from June 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been blessed with bountiful rains with the State receiving 68 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 and the regional meteorological centre here has forecasted more rains for another five days, especially in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

Except for Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, all other districts in the State have received excess rainfall. Chennai has received 47 per cent excess rainfall. The city has received 217.1 mm rainfall as against normal rainfall of 147.3 mm.

The met office has issued heavy rainfall warning to Nilgiris and Coimbatore, while thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over rest of Western Ghat districts, Erode, Salem, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Krishnagiri districts.

Officials said in Chennai the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy with maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 34 degree Celsius and 26 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Avalanche in Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 12 cm.