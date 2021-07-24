Flood alerts issued as rain fury hits western TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: With the Pillur and Amaravathi dams filling up due to heavy rains in the respective catchment areas, flood alerts were issued to people living along the banks of the Bhavani river in Mettupalayam, and the Amaravathi in Tiruppur on Friday. As many as 150 people, living in low-lying areas, were evacuated in Coimbatore, and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to Ooty and Mettupalayam, to assist in evacuation and rescue efforts.

The Coimbatore district administration issued the alert following the release of water from the Pillur dam. People have been warned against attempting to enter into or cross the river. Water inflow to the dam went up to 14,000 cusecs as of 2.30 am on Friday.

The shutters were opened after the water level touched 97.5-feet mark, just 2.5 feet shy of the total capacity. However, the discharge was reduced to about 8,000 cusecs by noon. Other dams in the region, too, recorded heavy inflow. While the water at Aliyar dam stood at 157.32 feet against 165, it was at 97.22 against 105 feet at Bhavanisagar.

The regional meteorological centre has said heavy rainfall is likely at isolated parts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore on Saturday with light to moderate rain likely in the two districts and northern TN from Sunday.

‘150 people evacuated and sheltered in marriage halls’

G Ravichandran, RDO, Coimbatore (North), said, “We have issued the flood alert using thandora, instructing people not to go into the river for bathing and fishing. We have also asked police to patrol along the banks to prevent people from roaming near the river. Further, as a precautionary measure, as many as 150 people, living in the low-lying areas, have been evacuated and sheltered in marriage halls and school buildings.”

Besides, inflow to the Noyyal river also increased due to the incessant rains along the Western Ghats.

Adisaster management team has been pressed into service as part of precautionary measures. As per official data, the district recorded a total of 535.10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday.

Chinnakalar, in the district, recorded 115 mm rainfall, followed by Cincona and Sholayar at 102 mm, and Valparai PAPPAP at 93 mm. In Nilgiris, Avalanche received the highest rainfall of 16 cm. Several weather stations in both the districts have registered rainfall in excess of 10 cm.

In Chennai, the sky condition is estimated to be generally cloudy with chances of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperature would be 34 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

Water Levels in Western tn dams

Parambikulam 45.95 against 72 feet

Aliyar 157.32 against 165 feet

Bhavanisagar 97.22 against 105 feet

Siruvani 28.70 against 49.53 feet

