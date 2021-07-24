Hindu Munnani cadre arrested

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Around 75 cadre of Hindu Munnani were arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the Sankaranarayana Swamy temple by defying the prohibitory orders of the government on Friday. The Sankarankovil police kept them at a private marriage hall and later released them.

The protesters include Hindu Munnani’s State Vice President V P Jayakumar, Secretary K Kutralanathan, and district Secretary Isakki Muthu. They urged the district administration and police to allow them to attend the Aadi Thapasu festival inside the temple. They claimed that the State government was biased towards particular religious groups in terms of granting permission to conduct festivals