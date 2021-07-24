Improve amenities at Sri Lankan refugee camps: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday directed the officials concerned to improve the basic amenities for the Sri Lankan Tamils given shelter in refugee camps and that steps should be taken to form a steering committee for resolving the grievances of Lankan Tamils. The allocation of funds to Lankan Tamil refugees for buying utensils and clothes should be hiked. Besides, gas connection and skill development training should be given to them.

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the Public and Rehabilitation Department. He said appropriate steps should be taken to create a Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board to help Tamils living abroad whenever they face problems and to assist the Tamils who return to their home State from foreign countries in re-establishing themselves here.

The Chief Minister also discussed about the need for providing insurance cover to the Non-Resident Tamils, identity card, toll-free helpline, arrangements for teaching Tamil language to the children of Non-Resident Tamils and setting up of a Tamil virtual education institute.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister I Periyasamy, Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister KS Masthan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior officials.