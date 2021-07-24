STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LG Tamilisai Soundararajan urges Centre to recommence flight services to Puducherry

She also requested the Minister to initiate steps for runway expansion in Puducherry airport with 1.5 kms airstrip.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:45 PM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to restart flight services to the union territory, which were suspended in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from office of Lt Governor on Saturday said the Lt Governor had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 23 making out a strong case to restart flight services to the union territory.



Recalling that the Prime Minister had made a call for promoting 'BEST Puducherry' by making Puducherry a "business, education, spiritual and tourism hub", the Lt Governor said this vision of Narendra Modi could be realised by establishing air connectivity to Puducherry.

"It is imperative to establish air connectivity to Puducherry to realise vision of the Prime Minister for BEST Puducherry" she told the Union Minister, according to the release.

She also insisted that the temple town of Karaikal be included under UDAN scheme to promote spiritual tourism.

Soundararajan also appealed to the Centre to create new facilities for international flight landing here so that Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu could be benefitted.

Scindia assured the Lt Governor that he would initiate steps to pursue on the points raised during the discussion, it added.

