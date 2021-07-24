No deaths due to oxygen shortage in TN after DMK took over: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam raised questions over claims of no deaths due to oxygen shortage being reported in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that though there were three incidents that resulted in fatalities, these occurred before the DMK came to power, and they occurred due to technical issues, including faults in oxygen supply pipelines.

“The 13 deaths at Government Chengalpattu Hospital on May 4, four deaths at Vellore government hospital on April 19, and two deaths at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on April 9, were the three incidents,” the Minister told newspersons on Friday.

When asked about O Panneerselvam’s comment on Thursday that Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to the Prime Minister on May 7, requesting for additional oxygen supply and also implying that 13 deaths at Chengalpattu were due to oxygen shortage, the Health Minister said, “I never said that no one died over oxygen scarcity in TN. Just that no one died due to this issue after DMK came to power.”

Minister clarifies...

