No motive behind dissolving J Jayalalithaa University: K Ponmudy

Action will be taken through the committee set up to investigate the professors and staff at Annamalai University who were involved in a reported scam.

K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Speaking to reporters, Minister of Higher Education, K Ponmudy, on Friday, said that there was no political motive in dissolving J Jayalalithaa University opened during the AIADMK period, and that it will be in affiliation with Annamalai University for the greater good of students from this region. Minister Ponmudy said, “J Jayalalithaa University was started in a hurried manner in the last minute and there exists nothing but a board and an old building.” 

He said,“The DMK has brought several colleges to Villupuram that had developed the district. The prestigious and historic Annamalai University can offer better education for the students of this region. Action will be taken through the committee set up to investigate the professors and staff at Annamalai University who were involved in a reported scam. But that doesn’t need be a parameter to neglect the university getting an affiliated campus in Villupuram.”

‘AIADMK did it for publicity’
Minister Ponmudy said, “J Jayalalithaa University was started in a hurried manner in the last minute and there exists nothing but a board and an old building. The AIADMK did it for publicity just like their other schemes.”

