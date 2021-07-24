STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Prison inmates now allowed to make video calls

“For this initiative, we purchased 58 smartphones and issued them to the prisons.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the prison visits being suspended owing to the pandemic, the introduction of ‘e-Mulakat’ online portal has helped over 770 persons in the State make video calls with their families and advocates in the last 15 days.

“For this initiative, we purchased 58 smartphones and issued them to the prisons. Apart from this, the inmates could also make their regular telephone calls,” said a press statement from the Prisons department. e-Mulakat was one of the many e-Prison initiatives carried out by the department.

Family members, friends and advocates of prisoners can book appointments for making video calls through the National Prisons Information Portal (https://eprisons.nic.in/public/MyVisitRegistration.aspx). 
“Visitors are required to furnish their name, address, gender, age, mobile number, etc., along with the details of the prisoner they wish to speak to, and the mode of interview preferred, on the website.

After registration, approval for the interview is communicated to the visitors through SMS or e-mail,” the press statement added. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh said that the e-Mulakat system is both convenient and useful for the relatives and advocates for making hassle-free interviews of prisoners. The videoconference facility has commenced at 110 locations covering all the nine Central Prisons, five Special Prisons for Women, 12 District Jails, 84 Sub Jails and Special Sub Jails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
video calls Prison inmates e-Mulakat
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp