Report on execution of Witness Protection Scheme sought

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the registry of the court to file a report on whether the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, has been notified in the State.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the registry of the court to file a report on whether the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, has been notified in the State. Justice G Chandrasekharan posed further questions i.e., whether standing committees, Witness Protection Cells, Witness Protection Fund, vulnerable witness court rooms have been created in each district. The registry was directed to file the report in this regard by July 27.

The report was sought when the court was hearing a bail petition filed by a murder accused one Chokkar. It was informed to the court that main witnesses in the case were being threatened by the petitioner and though police protection was granted to them under the witness protection scheme, the same was not extended subsequently.

Justice Chandrasekharan noted that the Supreme Court had ordered enforcement of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, in all states. Under the scheme, a standing committee, chaired by district and sessions judge with the head of police in the district, should have been created in each district.  Also Witness Protection Fund and Protection Cells should be created for every district, he pointed out and sought the above report.

