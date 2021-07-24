SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act: TN reconstitutes high-level committee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has reconstituted the State-level high power vigilance and monitoring committee under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.



A G.O issued to this effect named the Chief Minister as chairman of the committee and 62 others as its members. Ministers of Finance, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, and Tourism will be members of the committee from the State cabinet. The reconstitution was necessitated because of new legislators elected for 16th Assembly elections.

The committee comprises of seven Lok Sabha MPs - Dr. K Jayakumar (INC), G Selvam (DMK), D Ravikumar (VCK), A Raja (DMK), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), M Selvaraj (CPI) and Dhanush M Kumar (DMK) and two Rajya Sabha MP’s - N. Chandrasekaran (AIADMK) and P Selvarasu (DMK). Besides, 45 MLAs elected from the constituencies reserved for SC and ST in the State Assembly have also been made members of the committee.

In addition, the committee has got Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, Director/Deputy Director of National commission for SC and Director/ Deputy Director of National Commission for ST. Secretary for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare to function as convener for the committee, said the order. The State level committee will meet twice a year in January and July. The committee will study cases booked under SC/ST Act, scrutinize the role of various enforcing agencies and examine the rights of affected people.

Panel members

The committee comprises of Lok Sabha MPs - Dr. K Jayakumar (INC), G Selvam (DMK), D Ravikumar (VCK), A Raja (DMK), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), M Selvaraj (CPI), Dhanush M Kumar (DMK); RS MP’s - N. Chandrasekaran (AIADMK), P Selvarasu (DMK)