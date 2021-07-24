Tirunelveli: Father Stan Swamy’s ashes placed for public viewing

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Mortal remains of Father Stan Swamy was kept for public viewing at St Francis Xavier school here on Friday. It was shifted to the Snows hall for the public to pay homage before ashes were taken to Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli. People from across all religions paid homage to the priest.

The tribal rights activist Fr Stanislaus Lourdswamy (84) died in custody on July 5 after being detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to the Elgar Parishad case.

Former Bishop Yuvan Ambrose started with a prayer and the devotees of all the parishes visited the chapel at St Francis Xavier school to pay last respects to the Jesuit priest. Representatives of as many as 44 movements, including political parties took part in the public viewing.