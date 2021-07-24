STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work diligently for meeting tax revenue target: Stalin tells officials

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the authorities of Commercial Taxes and Registration department to work diligently towards achieving the tax revenue target.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the authorities of Commercial Taxes and Registration department to work diligently towards achieving the tax revenue target. During a meeting at the secretariat to review the department’s works, Stalin also directed the officials to expedite collection of outstanding GST tax compensation from the Union Government.

“Complaints received at the control room, set up to enable traders and the general public lodge their grievances related to the commercial taxes and registration, must be addressed without any delay. 

Take appropriate action to collect taxes due to the government since the revenue is essential for implementing public welfare schemes. The department’s services should be transparent,” he added.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other authorities were present on the occasion.

