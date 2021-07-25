STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft Sustainable Mining Policy, build check dams: Stalin

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the functioning of the Minerals and Mines Department.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, meeting president Ar Rm Arun and vice-president VN Shiv Shankar of South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, at the Secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, directed the Tamil Nadu Minerals and Mines Department, to evolve a Sustainable Mining Policy without affecting the environment and the ecosystem of the State. He also discussed about drafting a new policy for manufacturing artificial sand and to regulate its sales besides the steps to be taken to increase the revenue through minerals. 

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the functioning of the Minerals and Mines Department.  He said the department should identify quarries which are not in use and wherever possible, turn them into rain water harvesting structures so that they could become public utilities. Also, the quarries which are harmful to the public and cattle stock should be renovated.

Steps should be taken to include the National Fossil Wood Park, Tiruvakkarai, a notified National Geo-heritage Monument located in the Villupuram district, the archaeological fossils in the districts of Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts in the list of UNESCO’s Heritage Sites. Stalin also said expeditious steps should be taken to introduce electronic service in the administration of mines - from receiving application for lease to issuing license for quarry and trip ticket.

“The Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited should initiate steps for increasing its revenue to `250 crore in the next five years. Research should be done on manufacturing enriched graphite from the graphite available in Sivaganga using higher technology. New plant for manufacturing M-sand should be set up near Arakkonam,” he added. 

Reviewing the functioning of the Water Resources Department, Stalin said new water storage structures should be established in districts, where there are no dams at present; particularly, check dams should be built to store surplus water received during rains. Also, water bodies across State should be renovated and desilted to increase their storage capacity.

The CM reviewed progress made in the State-funded projects like Athikadavu-Avinashi project, groundwater fortification and drinking water supply, Mettur Sarabanga Lift Irrigation Project, scheme to establish a reservoir by enhancing the storage level of Kattur-Thathamanju lakes, renovation of Kazhuveli lake and Kolavai lake in Villupuram and Chengalpattu and ongoing works under the Repair, Renovation, and Restoration scheme.  

Stalin also discussed about the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project, Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project, Cauvery-Gundar linking project, progress made in Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiar linking project and other ongoing works under the Extension, Renovation, and Modernisation Scheme.  Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and senior officials were also present.

