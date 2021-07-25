Ex-min MR Vijayabaskar acquired wealth of Rs 2.68 crore, 8 firms: FIR

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids that were conducted at the premises of former AIADMK minister and Karur AIADMK District Secretary, MR Vijayabaskar, were on the basis of an FIR that charged him with amassing wealth worth Rs 2.68 crore, more than the likely savings during his tenure as the Transport Minister from 2016 to 2021, and acquiring eight properties through partnership firms worth Rs 8 crore. A case has been registered at the Karur Town Police station by the DVAC regarding the accumulation of assets by Vijayabaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and his brother R Sekar.

The FIR alleged that the minister had assets worth Rs 2,51,91,378 as on May 23, 2016, which went up to Rs 8,62,35,648 as on March 15, 2021. Vijayabaskar and his family also acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2,68,38,487 in excess of the likely savings during the check period. The extent of the disproportion was 55 per cent of the total income during the check period, the FIR said.

The FIR also alleged that the minister had acquired as many as eight assets in the name of the two partnership firms — M/s Rainbow Dyers at six different locations across Karur worth Rs 2,90,81,500, and M/s Rainbow Blue Metals at two different locations across Karur worth Rs 4,48,24,000 during his tenure as the minister, considered as the check period. The drastic rise in properties owned and partnered by the former minister during his tenure has raised the suspicion, which eventually led to the raids.

DVACAC raid is political vendetta: MR Vijayabhaskar

Meanwhile , Vijayabhaskar reacted to the raids on his properties. “It is nothing but political vendetta unleashed by the DMK government,” the former Transport Minister said on Saturday. The DVAC had conducted raids at more than 20 properties of Vijayabhaskar in Karur and Chennai on Thursday and had reportedly seized a few documents and a sum of Rs 26 lakh.

Addressing reporters in Karur on Saturday, he said, “Our attorneys have duly checked and provided all the necessary documents. No documents were seized from here. The personnel seized some cash, but we have proper documents for it as well. None of my bank accounts have been frozen or none of the bank lockers are being inspected. After the election results, the DMK has been foisting cases against our functionaries, threatening them and forcing them to shift loyalties.

“I strongly condemn this. As per the decision of our party leadership, we are ready to face any case legally. It has been alleged that I own houses in Chennai and Karur. It is not true, I live in a rented house. The media has been reporting that I earned a lot of money in the recent times. But, I have been doing multiple businesses in Karur for the past 30 years, and many of them are aware of it.

Misinformation is being spread and I will take legal action against that. We have remained silent owing to the second wave of Covid-19. There is political interference in vaccination across the State. The ruling party has been abusing its power in the token distribution system, and the same happens in ration shops, too. People are very well aware of the rowdyism of DMK.”