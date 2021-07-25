Flood alert sounded in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A flood alert has been sounded to residents in the district living along the Amaravathi river following incessant rainfall in its catchments areas.

With the water level at Amaravathi Dam reaching 85.01 ft against its full capacity of 90 ft, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Amaravathi water supply subdivision, in a letter, issued the flood alert and warned that surplus water from the reservoir may be released at any time. A copy of the letter was marked to the Revenue Divisional Officers of Udumalai and Dharapuram.