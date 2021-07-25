STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh covid cases continue to decline in Tamil Nadu, state records 1,808 infections on Sunday

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 2,447 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,91,222 leaving 23,364 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to report a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, with the state logging 1,808 infections on Sunday, including a returnee from New Delhi, pushing the tally to 25,48,497.

The state has seen a steady decline in cases since July 20 when it recorded 1,904 cases. On Saturday, 1,819 people tested positive for the virus. The number of fatalities mounted to 33,911 with 22 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 2,447 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,91,222 leaving 23,364 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 34 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 27 districts.

Chennai added 126 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,124 while the toll mounted to 8,310 in the state capital, including three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, Coimbatore reported the maximum of 169 cases, while Perambalur had the least with six. A total of 1,44,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,65,34,735 till date.

A 35-year-old woman was the only one among the 22 deceased who did not have co morbidities, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp