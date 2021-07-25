President Kovind to unveil Karunanidhi’s portrait in TN Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 2, and unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi within the Assembly Hall at Fort St George.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu has said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit would chair the event. Responding to a question as to whether PM Narendra Modi would be invited, the Speaker said, “All those need to be invited will be invited, cutting across party lines.”

Chief Minister Stalin earlier said that the President would lay foundations for a library to be built in memory of Karunanidhi at Madurai, a multi-super speciality hospital at Guindy and a memorial pillar to be raised along Kamarajar Road on Marina, to mark the Platinum jubilee of India’s Independence.

No clarification has been received as to whether the foundation laying ceremony would also be held during the President’s visit next week.