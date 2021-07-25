Rains to subside from July 26 in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, which have been receiving unprecedented rainfall for the past one week, may get a reprieve.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain over Western Ghat districts and some interior districts (Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Perambalur and Kallakurichi) from Monday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Valparai and Chincona weather stations in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 17 cm followed by 15 cm in Avalanche in Nilgiris. Several other weather stations in Nilgiris and Coimbatore have registered rainfall in excess of 10 cm. However, the intensity of rain may reduce from Monday.