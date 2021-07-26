Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi, O Panneerselvam scheduled to meet Modi, ECI officials in Delhi today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam together have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, according to party sources. Later, the duo is expected to meet Election Commission officials in Delhi regarding inter-party matters, sources said.

While the party maintains that the two are set to meet the Prime Minister together, sources close to O Panneerselvam said that his primary agenda was to discuss the possibility of a Union minister post for his son and Theni MP P Raveendranath Kumar and joining hands with VK Sasikala, one-time confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa.

“O Panneerselvam wishes to join hands with Sasikala and he believes that if she is in the party, the vote bank of AIADMK will increase and the party will be strengthened. Sasikala has a 5% vote bank in Tamil Nadu. Hence, he plans to discuss this with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in order to convince Palaniswami,” they said.

Meanwhile, former CM Palaniswami, who was in Salem, reached Coimbatore International Airport by road and boarded a flight at 9.30 pm to the national capital. He was accompanied by former municipal administration and rural development minister SP Velumani.

Cabinet seat & Sasikala topics

