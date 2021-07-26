STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi, O Panneerselvam scheduled to meet Modi, ECI officials in Delhi today

Later, the duo is expected to meet Election Commission officials in Delhi regarding inter-party matters, sources said.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam together have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, according to party sources. Later, the duo is expected to meet Election Commission officials in Delhi regarding inter-party matters, sources said.

While the party maintains that the two are set to meet the Prime Minister together, sources close to O Panneerselvam said that his primary agenda was to discuss the possibility of a Union minister post for his son and Theni MP P Raveendranath Kumar and joining hands with VK Sasikala, one-time confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa.

“O Panneerselvam wishes to join hands with Sasikala and he believes that if she is in the party, the vote bank of AIADMK will increase and the party will be strengthened. Sasikala has a 5% vote bank in Tamil Nadu. Hence, he plans to discuss this with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in order to convince Palaniswami,” they said.

Meanwhile, former CM Palaniswami, who was in Salem, reached Coimbatore International Airport by road and boarded a flight at 9.30 pm to the national capital. He was accompanied by former municipal administration and rural development minister SP Velumani. 

Cabinet seat & Sasikala topics
Sources close to O Panneerselvam said that his primary agenda was to discuss the possibility of a Union minister post for his son and Theni Lok Sabha MP P Raveendranath Kumar and joining hands with VK Sasikala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam AIADMK Narendra Modi
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp