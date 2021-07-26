STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grieving jumbos guard carcass of calf in Tamil Nadu

Sources said that since Saturday night, as many as ten elephants joined the two cow elephants near the Gudalur Thaluk Muslim Orphanage located between Gudalur to Sulthan Bathery road. 

Published: 26th July 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

female elephant

Image of female elephant used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Gudalur forest department staff and veterinarian were unable to approach the carcass of the calf elephant, which died in a swamp, to perform postmortem examination for the second consecutive day, as a herd of elephants guarded the spot.

Sources said that since Saturday night, as many as ten elephants joined the two cow elephants near the Gudalur Thaluk Muslim Orphanage located between Gudalur to Sulthan Bathery road. 

Speaking to Express, forest sources said that they had planned to conduct the postmortem examination on Sunday hoping that the adult elephants would leave the spot, but their plan did not succeed. “We suspect that the incessant rain could prevented foul smell emanating from the carcass. We have not taken efforts to go near the carcass due to rain. We will be performing postmortem examination to know the age and sex only when the herd of elephants leave the spot.” 

Commenting on the elephants behaviour, K Kalidass of Osai, an NGO, said that not only cow elephants, but the entire herd of elephants are closely usually attached with a calf. Unable to bear the loss, the animals are showing social bonding and are roaming near the carcass, he said, adding that there were incidents of cow elephants holding deceased calf in their trunks. The calf died after getting caught in a swamp when the animal, along with two cow elephants came to quench their thirst.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudalur forest department Elephant
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp